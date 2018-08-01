Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Israeli court sentences Arab poet for incitement to violence

August 1, 2018 10:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has sentenced an Arab poet to five months in prison for incitement to violence over social media posts she made during a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Dareen Tatour’s case drew international attention after Israel put her under extended house arrest for her poems. More than 150 literary figures, including authors Alice Walker and Naomi Klein, called for Tatour’s release. Critics called her arrest a violation of freedom of expression.

In delivering its sentence Tuesday, the court says Tatour’s poem was inciting and that free expression has limits. Tatour was also convicted of supporting a terror group. She says her poem was not a call to violence.

Israel says the two-year outburst of attacks that began in 2015 was fueled by Palestinian incitement spread on social media.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington