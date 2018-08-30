Listen Live Sports

TV cameraman shot dead in Cancun

August 30, 2018 10:27 am
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the Caribbean beach destination of Cancun say that a cameraman from a local TV station has been killed.

The Quintana Roo state prosecutors office says Javier Rodriguez Valladares of the Canal 10 station was shot to death Wednesday evening along with another man.

Authorities are investigating but initially say it doesn’t appear to be work related because he was off duty.

The Quintana Roo Human Rights Commission said in a statement Wednesday that Valladares was the third journalist killed in the state this year.

In July, Ruben Pat Cahuich, the director of the online news site in Playa del Carmen, Playa News Aqui y Ahora, was killed. In June, police reporter Jose Guadalupe Chan Dzib from the same outlet was killed.

