The Associated Press
 
Swiss panel rejects claim of unfair TV coverage about Trump

September 14, 2018 4:35 pm
 
GENEVA (AP) — An independent audiovisual watchdog says the Swiss public TV broadcaster wasn’t out of line with two programs on President Donald Trump that drew public complaints for alleged bias against the U.S leader.

Switzerland’s Independent Complaints Authority for Radio and Television on Friday rejected the complaints alleging the RTS programs conveyed “a unilaterally negative image of Donald Trump,” spokesman Pierre Rieder said.

One complaint argued that an RTS journalist conducted a softball live interview in January 2017 with then-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, talking about Trump. The authority said the interview was “leading,” but didn’t violate guidelines about fair representation.

The other complaint involved a debate on Trump’s health and mental state. Some authority members considered the subject problematic from a “human dignity” standpoint, but the body decided Trump’s own doctor had made the issue public.

The independent commission rules on whether international and national laws have been violated. Its nine members are appointed by Switzerland’s executive branch.

