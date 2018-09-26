Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Convicted killer of Kim Wall loses appeal

September 26, 2018 9:05 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Latest on the appeal of convicted murderer Peter Madsen (all times local):

3 p.m.

Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen, convicted of torturing and murdering Swedish reporter Kim Wall last year, has lost his appeal against his life sentence.

The 47-year-old sat quietly as Judge Jan Uffe Rasmussen read the ruling by the Eastern High Court. The prosecutor had argued that the life sentence should be upheld, saying the motive was sexual and the crime was planned.

In Denmark, a life sentence is on average 16 years, but can be extended if necessary.

Madsen wanted a time-limited sentence, not an open-ended prison term.

___

9:40 a.m.

Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen, convicted of torturing and murdering Swedish reporter Kim Wall last year, has appeared in court on the last day of his appeal against a life sentence.

Closing remarks had been adjourned Sept. 14 after a juror collapsed. The hearing resumed Wednesday.

Madsen listened quietly at the Eastern High Court where the prosecutor demanded life, saying the motive was sexual and the crime was planned.

In Denmark, a life sentence is on average 16 years, but can be extended if necessary. Madsen, 47, wants a time-limited sentence, not an open-ended prison term.

It is unclear when the verdict will be announced.

Madsen denies murdering Wall but has confessed to throwing her body parts into the Baltic Sea.

