At work or kicking back this July Fourth?

July 4, 2018 1:00 am
 
Mike Causey is on vacation this week.

We hope you’re reading this from a hammock, surrounded by beautiful admirers feeding you grapes while they grill your lunch. Good for you. A nice little break is always good for your mental health.

And, if today finds you at work, that’s good too. Maybe not for you, but certainly for us. Because what you are doing and where you are doing it is probably good for our health, safety and security. Even if we can’t see you.

Most media outlets find that readers, listeners and viewers drop off on holidays, which makes sense. So we are saving the good stuff for next week, when lots of us will be back to work. Enjoy today and check it out tomorrow.

Happy July Fourth!

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

Kangaroos have few natural predators but will often lead them into water and, standing submerged to the chest, attempt to drown the attacker.

Source: Canadian Museum of Nature

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for FederalNewsRadio.com and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

