Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey Federal Report
 
...

Politics and unions in government: Good thing or bad thing?

August 30, 2018 1:00 am
 
4 min read
8 Shares       

When Democrats control the White House, federal (and postal) unions tend to thrive. Or at worst, be left alone by the government. When Republicans are in charge, with some exceptions, not so much.

The Carter, Clinton and Obama administrations provided a friendly climate for unions to operate in government. Bill Clinton first backed a zero pay raise for feds. President Barack Obama presided over three federal pay freezes. But union leaders then, and now, prefer Democratic candidates.

President George W. Bush left unions alone with the exception of the Pentagon’s performance-based-pay plan, which unions objected to and eventually killed. When Republicans control Congress, they frequently press to have private debt-collection services collect back taxes. For a substantial piece of the action. Critics say the taxes are often uncollected because Congress keeps reducing the payroll of the primary federal agency that more than pays for itself.

President Donald Trump has declared Washington to be a swamp, and he wants to make it easier and faster to fire federal workers. A judge last week rejected parts of his executive order, which would have dealt a multi-million dollar blow to federal unions. The EO reduced the amount of official (government paid) time that can be paid to local union officers while on labor-management business. The judge also ordered agencies that had evicted union officers from their government-owned offices to allow them to return.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Although federal and postal unions represent the majority of the non-supervisory workforce, most federal workers (about two-thirds in fact) do not belong to unions or pay union dues. Yesterday’s column listed some reasons, but I missed, according to several readers, the big one: Politics.

“Your Wednesday column was fine but did not go far enough. My objection to unions in the federal government is primarily the political leanings of top leadership. My federal career began with the U.S. Postal Service where I voluntarily joined a craft union. I quit after union leaders in Washington repeatedly and automatically kept endorsing Democratic presidential candidates. While I was a Democrat at the time, I felt it was unwise to inject partisan politics into the job. I also felt that after a series of automatic endorsements the Democrats took us for granted. Still feel that way. After moving to the Social Security Administration, I had the same experience. I joined the union, was happy to pay dues for representation. Until it too continued to endorse Democratic and only Democratic candidates for the highest office. Reluctance to pay dues at least in my case is not the reason I remain outside of the fold.” — Independent

This is what a former Maryland-based Navy civilian says is the primary reason he won’t join a union. He writes:

”This is why I will never support the union that they have at what is now NWSC Philadelphia Division. I originally started work in Annapolis, Maryland, that I believe it’s last name was DTRC (sister lab of Carderock) where there was a union for the shop personal and test mechanics, but not for the white-collar engineers. I was BRACed (moved as a result of the base realignments) to Philadelphia, and actually had to come up before most people, because I had a test to get ready. Even though I was here and was considered a Philadelphia employee, the people in charge of the union vote for white-collar employee representation decided that the Annapolis people couldn’t participate in the vote. That included the people that were hired as Philadelphia employees who were then detailed to Annapolis to help finish testing before facilities could be moved. I think that they thought that the large group of people from Annapolis, all voting no, would have made the vote for the union be like the union vote for Volkswagen, i.e., no union.

“Had I been able to vote, I still would have been a no vote. After 15 years without a union, and never having a problem, and another 18 in Philly, where I am now represented by one, with no need for union help. I see no need for public employees to have a union.” —J.W.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Michael O’Connell

        Trump’s planned pay freeze earns criticism from at least 1 House Republican

Black salt is created by mixing harad seeds with salt water. When the black lumps of salt are ground, the resulting powder looks pink.

Source: Listverse

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for FederalNewsRadio.com and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Federal Report Mike Causey Mike Causey Federal Report politics union dues Unions Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance Your Job

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2018 Close Change YTD
L Income 20.0253 -0.0144 2.74%
L 2020 27.6356 -0.0299 3.30%
L 2030 31.8672 -0.0615 4.71%
L 2040 34.8242 -0.0793 5.26%
L 2050 20.2382 -0.0516 5.77%
G Fund 15.8413 0.0013 1.88%
F Fund 17.8800 -0.0614 (0.86%)
C Fund 40.9334 -0.0873 9.91%
S Fund 53.8814 -0.1001 12.84%
I Fund 29.3978 -0.1374 (1.95%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.

Government Events

9|5 ISS World America
9|6 Total Exposure Health 2018
9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'