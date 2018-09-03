Who names a holiday Labor Day?

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sep 11, 2018
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|20.0484
|0.0082
|2.74%
|L 2020
|27.6828
|0.0186
|3.30%
|L 2030
|31.9637
|0.0415
|4.71%
|L 2040
|34.9480
|0.0536
|5.26%
|L 2050
|20.3197
|0.0356
|5.77%
|G Fund
|15.8463
|0.0012
|1.88%
|F Fund
|17.8576
|-0.0358
|(0.86%)
|C Fund
|41.1672
|0.1562
|9.91%
|S Fund
|54.1753
|0.0960
|12.84%
|I Fund
|29.4973
|-0.0024
|(1.95%)
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.