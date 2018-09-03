Listen Live Sports

Who names a holiday Labor Day?

September 3, 2018 6:00 am
 
In many parts of the country today marks the unofficial, but real end of summer. Schools that are not in session will be tomorrow, and traffic, which is often lighter and more relaxed in summer, will be back to full gridlock mode.

And for everybody at the beach, ballpark or barbecue there will also be a lot of working folks.  Many of them are folks who work for Uncle Sam.

Last year thousands of fed were doing hurricane cleanup and rescue work in Texas and Louisiana.  Puerto Rico also got slammed and is still picking up the pieces. And for people in 24/7-type agencies, from air traffic control to border patrol, this is just another day at the office.

So enjoy your time off if you have it, and hoist a glass to those who are on duty. Even though we can’t see them, they are keeping the rest of us happy and safe.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

On this day in 1971, a covert White House team called the “plumbers” broke into a psychiatrist’s office to find files on Daniel Ellsberg, the source behind the Pentagon Papers.

Source: The Washington Post

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for FederalNewsRadio.com and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

All News Commentary federal employees Federal Report holiday Labor Day Mike Causey summer vacation Workforce Your Job

