Where Space Station goes, so goes Leidos

The International Space Station – now with its life extended to years in the future – just doesn’t fly itself. A small army of contractors and NASA personnel work year-round assuring the station is supplied, maintained, and accessible.

Leidos ranks among the most important of those contractors. Tracing its corporate origins back 50 years, it’s nearly as old as NASA – which is celebrating 60.

Nanette Hardin is the division manager of NASA programs at Leidos. In this interview with Federal News Radio’s Tom Temin, Hardin describes some of the work the company does in support of the ISS. Highlight include:

Operating the training center for crew headed to the station so they’re able to face the rigors of long-term occupancy and technical work in weightlessness.

Support of research into long term human health and performance issues. NASA wants to learn, using the ISS, about issues that will affect astronauts in future, deep space missions to moon, asteroids and Mars.

Loading, securing and otherwise making sure cargo missions are ready to launch. Reliable cargo is essential to keeping crews at their work instead of coming home early.

Food research. An ongoing challenge is creation of food that keeps astronauts interested and with proper nutrition in the austere environment of the Space Station. Hardin herself even test-tastes some of the offerings. NASA has come a long way since free-dried ice cream and instant orange drink.

The company is a large subcontractor on the REMIS program. That stands for Research, Engineering Mission Integration Services where it supports a variety of other initiatives via task orders.

Hardin also briefly describes the company’s support of NASA information technology and its work towards modernization and collaboration.