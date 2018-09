Midshipmen salute the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) as a horse-drawn caisson transports his flag-draped casket to the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery for his burial service on Sept. 2, 2018. McCain graduated from the academy in 1958. He was a pilot in the United States Navy from 1958 until 1981 and from 1967 to 1973 was a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

(U.S. Navy/2nd Class Nathan Burke)