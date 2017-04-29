Before you get on that next flight – 4/30/17

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.
|Apr 28, 2017
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.8220
|-0.0062
|1.73%
|L 2020
|25.3812
|-0.0228
|2.91%
|L 2030
|28.2419
|-0.0452
|4.13%
|L 2040
|30.3913
|-0.0600
|4.73%
|L 2050
|17.4180
|-0.0408
|5.28%
|G Fund
|15.3061
|0.0030
|0.59%
|F Fund
|17.7530
|0.0153
|0.93%
|C Fund
|33.0838
|-0.0632
|6.07%
|S Fund
|43.3637
|-0.4095
|4.57%
|I Fund
|27.1018
|-0.0232
|7.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.