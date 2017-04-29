Sports Listen

Before you get on that next flight – 4/30/17

By Shirley Rooker April 29, 2017 1:16 pm < a min read
Julian Mark Kheel, an analyst with ThePointsGuy.com, discusses the best and worst airlines, the impact of industry mergers and the top frequent flyer programs.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

