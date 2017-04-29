Sports Listen

The FCC's plans for you – 5/7/17

By Shirley Rooker April 29, 2017
Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, discusses initiatives to deploy broadband to rural and low-income areas, rule changes to protect consumers from robocalls, and the prohibition of cell phone use on airplanes.

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today.

