Stop paying private mortgage insurance – 4/23/17

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.
|Apr 21, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7416
|-0.0082
|1.73%
|L 2020
|25.1796
|-0.0240
|2.91%
|L 2030
|27.8971
|-0.0432
|4.13%
|L 2040
|29.9595
|-0.0548
|4.73%
|L 2050
|17.1382
|-0.0359
|5.28%
|G Fund
|15.2971
|0.0010
|0.59%
|F Fund
|17.7793
|0.0076
|0.93%
|C Fund
|32.5866
|-0.0989
|6.07%
|S Fund
|42.8179
|-0.1207
|4.57%
|I Fund
|26.2815
|-0.0404
|7.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.