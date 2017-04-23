Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Of Consuming Interest

Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » Stop paying private mortgage…

Stop paying private mortgage insurance – 4/23/17

By Shirley Rooker April 23, 2017 7:47 am < a min read
Share
042317_Of Consuming Interest

Shirley Rooker | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

David Ginsburg of LoanTech discusses the high cost of private mortgage insurance and ways homeowners can terminate it.

Related Topics
David Ginsburg Loantech Of Consuming Interest private mortgage insurance Shirley Rooker
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » Stop paying private mortgage…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.