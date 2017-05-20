Sports Listen

Common car insurance myths – 5/14/17

By Shirley Rooker May 20, 2017 10:51 am < a min read
Shirley Rooker

Laura Adams of InsuranceQuotes.com debunks many of the common myths about car insurance. For example, 44% of Americans believe owning a red car will increase car insurance rates. Not true!

