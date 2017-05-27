Sports Listen

Fighting for the consumers' rights of our warfighters – 5/28 & 6/4/17

By Shirley Rooker May 27, 2017
Carol Kando, with the Federal Trade Commission, discusses the Military Consumer campaign and its goal to help military personnel avoid scams, identity theft, and many other consumer problems.

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today.

