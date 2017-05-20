Sports Listen

Of Consuming Interest

Now hear this – 5/21/17

By Shirley Rooker May 20, 2017 10:56 am < a min read
Barbara Kelley of the Hearing Loss Association of America discusses the importance of hearing aids, new legislation that may make them available over the counter, and the value they bring to the physical and social life of people with hearing loss.

