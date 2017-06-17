Sports Listen

A broadband network just for first responders – 6/18/17

By Shirley Rooker June 17, 2017 1:31 pm < a min read
T. J. Kennedy of FirstNet and Chris Sambar of AT&T discuss their combined efforts to build and manage the first broadband network that will be dedicated to police, firefighters and emergency medical services and how this network will contribute to the safety of all Americans.

