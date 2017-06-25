Sports Listen

Crowdfunding: the good and the bad – 6/25/17

By Shirley Rooker June 25, 2017 1:17 pm < a min read
Owen Donley with the Securities and Exchange Commission discusses crowdfunding and its pluses and minuses, as well as the concerns about asset recovery companies. In addition, he talks about the FIVE red flags for investors.

