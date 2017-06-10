Sports Listen

Net neutrality and deregulating the internet – 6/11/17

By Shirley Rooker June 10, 2017 9:25 am < a min read
Randolph J. May, president, The Free State Foundation, discusses the concept of net neutrality, how 2015 regulations affected the development and investment in the internet, and the current proposal by the Federal Communications Commission to lessen regulations on the internet.

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

