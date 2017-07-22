Sports Listen

Getting ready for retirement – 7/23/17

By Shirley Rooker July 22, 2017 12:49 pm < a min read
031917_Of Consuming Interest

Download audio

Judy Ward, senior financial analyst with T. Rowe Price, discusses a new study on how Gen Xers and Baby Boomers view retirement, the differences in their planning and expectations for retirement.

