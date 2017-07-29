Sports Listen

Making legal services affordable – 7/30/17

By Shirley Rooker July 29, 2017 12:34 pm < a min read
Shirley Rooker

Tom Gordon of Responsive Law discusses a new portal added to the organization’s website that connects consumers to low-cost legal services. He also talks about the failure of the American Bar Association to institute meaningful changes that would make affordable legal services available to consumers.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

