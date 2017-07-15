Sports Listen

The hidden costs of what’s ‘free’ on the internet – 7/16/17

By Shirley Rooker July 15, 2017 10:52 am < a min read
Debra Berlyn, president of Consumer Policy Solutions, discusses what it really costs consumers who use apps, social media, search engines and other “free” things on the internet.

