Of Consuming Interest

Is your car spying on you? – 8/20/17

By Shirley Rooker August 19, 2017 1:55 pm < a min read
Shirley Rooker

You may not know this, but your car is collecting lots of information about your driving habits and history. Who has access to this data and for what purpose? We speak with Lauren Smith, policy counsel at The Future of Privacy Forum.

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today.

