Paying for your kid’s college – 8/27/17

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.
|Aug 25, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.0854
|0.0123
|3.69%
|L 2020
|25.8829
|0.0288
|5.96%
|L 2030
|28.9917
|0.0505
|8.53%
|L 2040
|31.2913
|0.0636
|9.78%
|L 2050
|17.9789
|0.0412
|10.91%
|G Fund
|15.4171
|0.0010
|1.36%
|F Fund
|18.0771
|0.0198
|2.92%
|C Fund
|34.1392
|0.0606
|11.59%
|S Fund
|43.5410
|0.1123
|8.61%
|I Fund
|28.8189
|0.1244
|17.39%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.