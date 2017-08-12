Sports Listen

Of Consuming Interest

When your house is not your own – 8/13/17

By Shirley Rooker August 12, 2017 12:49 pm < a min read
122015_Of Consuming Interest

Shirley Rooker

Ilya Somin, a professor at the George Mason University School of Law, discusses eminent domain law, the Kelo case, which had a significant impact on the rights of landowners, and how some states have taken steps to protect property holders’ rights.

