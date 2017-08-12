When your house is not your own – 8/13/17

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.
|Aug 11, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.0560
|0.0066
|3.69%
|L 2020
|25.8296
|0.0149
|5.96%
|L 2030
|28.9118
|0.0256
|8.53%
|L 2040
|31.1948
|0.0323
|9.78%
|L 2050
|17.9182
|0.0209
|10.91%
|G Fund
|15.4038
|0.0010
|1.36%
|F Fund
|18.0338
|0.0134
|2.92%
|C Fund
|34.0837
|0.0456
|11.59%
|S Fund
|43.3365
|0.1173
|8.61%
|I Fund
|28.6214
|0.0171
|17.39%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.