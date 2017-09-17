Listen Live Sports

Buying your next car – 9/17/17

September 17, 2017 9:59 am
 
Shirley Rooker

Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with WalletHub.com, examines the results of a study on purchasing new and used cars, and reveals which cities are the most frugal and which overspend. How does your city rate????

buying a car car buying Jill Gonzalez Of Consuming Interest Shirley Rooker WalletHub.com

