Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Of Consuming Interest
 
...

Hidden travel fees – 9/3/17

September 2, 2017 12:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
061216_Of Consuming Interest

Shirley Rooker

Download audio

Consumer advocate Charlie Leocha of Travelers United discusses the many hidden fees you are likely to pay when making travel arrangements.

Related Topics
Charlie Leocha Of Consuming Interest Shirley Rooker travel Travelers United

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.