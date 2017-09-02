Hidden travel fees – 9/3/17

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.
|Sep 01, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.1419
|0.0106
|3.69%
|L 2020
|26.0190
|0.0287
|5.96%
|L 2030
|29.2336
|0.0539
|8.53%
|L 2040
|31.5982
|0.0694
|9.78%
|L 2050
|18.1795
|0.0463
|10.91%
|G Fund
|15.4237
|0.0009
|1.36%
|F Fund
|18.0898
|-0.0320
|2.92%
|C Fund
|34.6281
|0.0728
|11.59%
|S Fund
|44.5652
|0.2249
|8.61%
|I Fund
|28.9834
|0.1140
|17.39%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.