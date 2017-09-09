Listen Live Sports

Stop paying private mortgage insurance – 9/10/17

September 9, 2017 12:47 pm
 
David Ginsburg of LoanTech discusses the high cost of private mortgage insurance and ways homeowners can terminate it.

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

