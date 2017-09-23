Listen Live Sports

Of Consuming Interest
 
The importance of a living will – 9/24/17

September 23, 2017 12:29 pm
 
Shirley Rooker

Andy Cohen, founder of Caring.org, discusses the things you may know about a living will and medical power of attorney and why these documents are so important.

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

