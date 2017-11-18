Listen Live Sports

Is your car spying on you? – 11/12/17

November 18, 2017 1:55 pm
 
Shirley Rooker

You may not know this, but your car is collecting lots of information about your driving habits and history. Who has access to this data and for what purpose? We speak with Lauren Smith, policy counsel at The Future of Privacy Forum.

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

