The hidden costs of what’s ‘free’ on the internet – 11/5/17

November 18, 2017 12:52 pm
 
Debra Berlyn, president of Consumer Policy Solutions, discusses what it really costs consumers who use apps, social media, search engines and other “free” things on the internet.

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

