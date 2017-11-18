Listen Live Sports

What to know before switching your energy provider – 11/19 & 11/26/17

November 18, 2017 2:51 pm
 
       
Shirley Rooker | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Michael Meath, spokesman for the American Coalition of Competitive Energy Suppliers (ACCES) discusses the fact that consumers in most states now have choices in energy suppliers, the questions to ask before switching gas or electric companies and frauds that target consumers.

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

