Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.
|Dec 15, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.5070
|0.0217
|5.76%
|L 2020
|26.8012
|0.0535
|9.23%
|L 2030
|30.5827
|0.1023
|13.61%
|L 2040
|33.2854
|0.1317
|15.71%
|L 2050
|19.2702
|0.0870
|17.63%
|G Fund
|15.5244
|0.0010
|2.12%
|F Fund
|18.1315
|-0.0030
|3.33%
|C Fund
|37.6209
|0.3370
|20.49%
|S Fund
|48.0689
|0.5502
|17.67%
|I Fund
|30.1911
|-0.1282
|23.44%
|Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.