Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Of Consuming Interest
 
...

December 16, 2017 12:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
121717_Of Consuming Interest

Shirley Rooker | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

John Berlau, senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, discusses the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and how its regulations affect payday loans, which are used by over 12 million consumers each year.

Related Topics
CFPB Competitive Enterprise Institute Consumer Financial Protection Bureau John Berlau Of Consuming Interest payday loans regulations Shirley Rooker

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.