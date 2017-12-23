Listen Live Sports

Crowdfunding: the good and the bad -12/24/17

December 23, 2017 11:17 am
 
Shirley rooker

Owen Donley with the Securities and Exchange Commission discusses crowdfunding and its pluses and minuses, as well as the concerns about asset recovery companies. In addition, he talks about the FIVE red flags for investors.

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

