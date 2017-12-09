Listen Live Sports

Hotel booking sites that scam you – 12/10/17

December 9, 2017 11:57 am
 
Shirley Rooker

Maryam Cope of the American Hotel and Lodging Association discusses the significant losses suffered by consumers caused by fake websites posing as real hotels. Consumers end up with either shabby rooms or no rooms when they arrive at their destinations. This type of third party booking scam has been increasing. Last year it increased to 22% of hotel bookings through third parties.

American Hotel and Lodging Association Maryam Cope Of Consuming Interest Shirley Rooker

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

