Radio Interviews
 
Of Consuming Interest
 
Living in the age of the internet of things – 12/31/17

December 30, 2017 11:21 am
 
Shirley Rooker | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Stacey Gray of the Future of Privacy Forum discusses the privacy and safety implications of electronic devices that use the internet such as personal assistants, smart TVs, children’s toys, baby monitors, etc.

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

