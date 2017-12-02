Listen Live Sports

Protect yourself online – 12/3/17

December 2, 2017 11:34 am
 
November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Idan Udi Edry, an expert in data protection and CEO of Trustifi, discusses the need to protect private information and how emails can be used to steal your identity. He points out steps to take to make your online experience safer.

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

