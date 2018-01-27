Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Of Consuming Interest
 
...

Best and worst credit cards – 1/28/18

January 27, 2018 9:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       
012818_Of Consuming Interest

Shirley Rooker | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Jill Gonzalez, senior analyst with wallethub.com, discusses the best and worst credit cards in terms of rewards, fees and interest rates and presents guidelines on choosing credit cards based on individual goals and lifestyle.

Related Topics
All News credit cards Jill Gonzalez Of Consuming Interest Shirley Rooker WalletHub.com

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the day

US Army paratroopers descend onto drop zone in Italy

Today in History

2005: Condoleezza Rice becomes Secretary of State