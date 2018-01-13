Listen Live Sports

FCC chair on what the commission is doing now – 1/14/18

January 13, 2018 1:16 pm
 
Shirley Rooker

Download audio

Chairman Ajit Pai of the Federal Communications Commission discusses the funds dedicated to helping restore the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico communications networks, action taken against robocallers, initiatives against cramming and slamming, and efforts to deploy broadband to rural areas.

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

