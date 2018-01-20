Listen Live Sports

Watch out for scams that profit off disasters – 1/21/18

January 20, 2018 1:10 pm
 
Jim Quiggle, communications director for the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, provides information on insurance scams that are associated with natural disasters. A major concern is contractors who aren’t licensed or insured and who do shoddy work. He offers tips on finding the right contractor.

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

