Category management & the federal market

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Ray Bjorklund, president of BirchGrove Consulting, examines the government’s category management efforts.

He shares his thoughts on the size, scope and complexity of the 750 billion dollar procurement market. Bjorklund also discusses the role of data in assessing market opportunities and risks for government and industry.

Finally, he pulls it altogether in an illuminating discussion of how data can impact decision making in the market place.