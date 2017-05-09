Sports Listen

AAS: A great story to tell

May 9, 2017 8:23 pm < a min read
This week on “Off the Shelf”, Tom Howder, assistant commissioner for FAS’s Assisted Acquisition Services (AAS) and Chris Hamm, director of FEDSIM, provide a briefing on the AAS shared service model—how the organization delivers best value acquisition support to customer agencies.

Head shots of Howder and Hamm
Tom Howder & Chris Hamm

Howder and Hamm highlight key trends in customer requirements and how they translate to the AAS acquisition process.  They also provide updates on AAS initiatives including the FEDSIM Industry Advisory Council and the innovative EXPRESS streamlining initiative.

As a best value shared service platform, Howder and Hamm address continued efforts to increase capability on behalf of customer agencies.

Finally, They share their insights regarding the evolving federal IT and professional services market—addressing the key role Alliant and OASIS contract vehicles play in supporting customer missions and meeting small business goals.

