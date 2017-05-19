An update on the Transactional Data Reporting rule

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Jason Workmaster, counsel at Covington & Burling LLP, provides an update on Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) implementation.

Have we really seen the end of the Commercial Sales Practices (CSP) and the Price Reduction Clause (PRC)? How is GSA negotiating schedule prices under the new rules? What does it mean to make TDR optional? Workmaster addresses these questions and more.

He also tackles the recent DoD draft Commercial Item Handbook and what it means for contracting officers and contractors. Finally Workmaster gives his thoughts on the recent executive orders addressing regulatory reform, government reorganization, and Buy American.