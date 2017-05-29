Delivering the cloud to government customers

(This show originally aired on April 25 2017)

This week on “Off the Shelf”, technology leaders and subject matter experts from General Dynamics Health Solutions discuss the forecast for cloud computing.

Ken Georgi, vice president for Healthcare Enterprise Systems, and Curt LeMar, progrGeneral Dynamics Health Solutionsam vice president discuss current trends in cloud implementations, security, customer requirements. They share insights and features of public, private and hybrid cloud implementations for government.

Georgi and LeMar share best practices for successful migration to the cloud and cyber security. They also share insights into Agile/DevOps and how is being used across industry sectors and government, focusing on the role of cloud.

Georgi and LeMar address how Dev/Ops can benefit customer agencies in meeting mission needs.