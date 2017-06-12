Tech Trends 2017

(This show originally aired on April 4, 2017)

This week’s guest on “Off the Shelf”, is Scott Buchholz, chief technology officer for Deloitte Consulting LLP’s Federal Government practice.

He shares insights and analysis from Deloitte’s 2017 report on Technology Trends and their impact on Federal Government management and operations.

Bucholz highlights key trends and takeaways regarding productivity and “unbounded information technology.”

Advertisement

He also shares how machine intelligence can be a game changer for government, and discusses how Deloitte has supported innovative agency IT modernization strategies. Finally, we discuss the tension between acquisition process and commercial innovation.