Sports Listen

Trending:

A new branch of the armed forces?The latest on federal pay raisePhased retirement a success?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Off the Shelf

Home » Radio Interviews » Off the Shelf » An update on the…

An update on the Transactional Data Reporting rule

By Roger Waldron July 2, 2017 7:48 pm < a min read
4 Shares

Download audio

Head shot of Jason Workmaster
Jason Workmaster, counsel, Covington & Burling LLP

(This show originally aired on May 16, 2017)

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Jason Workmaster, counsel at Covington & Burling LLP, provides an update on Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) implementation.

Have we really seen the end of the Commercial Sales Practices (CSP) and the Price Reduction Clause (PRC)?  How is GSA negotiating schedule prices under the new rules?  What does it mean to make TDR optional?  Workmaster addresses these questions and more.

He also tackles the recent DoD draft Commercial Item Handbook and what it means for contracting officers and contractors.  Finally Workmaster gives his thoughts on the recent executive orders addressing regulatory reform, government reorganization, and Buy American.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement Commerical Sales Practices Contracts/Awards Covington and Burling DoD government reorganization GSA schedules Jason Workmaster Off the Shelf Price Reduction Clause Radio Interviews regulatory reform Roger Waldron transactional data reporting
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Off the Shelf » An update on the…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Adm. John Richardson poses for selfie with athletes as DoD Warrior Games begin

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower initiates federal flood-control program

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9748 -0.0044 2.80%
L 2020 25.6892 -0.0112 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.0193 6.52%
L 2040 30.9688 -0.0244 7.46%
L 2050 17.7830 -0.0155 8.30%
G Fund 15.3639 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8813 -0.0268 2.57%
C Fund 33.7574 0.0530 8.67%
S Fund 44.0346 0.0517 4.96%
I Fund 28.0699 -0.1875 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.