Ethics & the Defense Industry Initiative

Comprised of 77 member-companies, the DII is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a culture and practice of ethics and integrity in all business dealings with the Department of Defense.
Martin and McDaniel share insights regarding DII’s initiatives to promote best practices in business compliance programs for government contractors.
Martin discusses DII’s Small Business Toolkit, a comprehensive collection of resources for small and medium businesses to facilitate compliance with complex contractor regulations. McDaniel highlights DII’s annual Best Practices Forum which brings ethics and compliance leaders and experts from across government and industry to share best practices and lessons learned.