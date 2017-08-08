Sports Listen

An analysis of the 2018 NDAA

August 8, 2017 7:03 pm < a min read
Head shot of Jon Etherton
Jonathan Etherton, president, Etherton and Associates

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Jon Etherton, president of Etherton and Associates, Inc., analyzes the House’s proposed 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) focusing the key procurement provisions and their potential impact on DoD and industry.

Among the provisions, Etherton provides his insights regarding Section 801, the commercial online marketplace provision.

He also shares his insights regarding the Senate’s NDAA process and coming legislative calendar of events for the Fall.

Finally, Etherton takes a look forward and a look back, assessing the meaning, pace and prospects for the last three years of NDAA acquisition reform legislation.

Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

