Transactional data reporting, NDAA & more

August 15, 2017 8:08 pm < a min read
Head shot of Jonathan Aronie
Jonathan Aronie, Sheppard Mullin

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Jonathan Aronie, Partner at Sheppard Mullin LLP, provides the latest update regarding the GSA Schedules program’s transactional data reporting (TDR) requirements.  Jonathan shares insights regarding GSA’s apparent move to optional TDR, as well as providing timely observations on how GSA contracting officers are using TDR and horizontal price comparisons to drive lower prices regardless of terms and conditions.

Aronie shares his thoughts on key factors companies should consider when assessing whether to sign up for TDR.

Finally, he provides his legal analysis of the current Section 801 of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would authorize GSA to adopt and manage a commercial online marketplace for the acquisition of COTS by the federal government.

Aronie’s analysis of Section 801 highlights key ambiguities and features of the proposed marketplace language.

