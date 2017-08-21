Winners & losers in the president’s budget

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Ray Bjorklund, president of BirchGrove Consulting, analyzes President Donald Trump’s budget and what it means for the business of government.

Bjorklund shares his insights on administration budgetary priorities, identifying winners and losers. He also provides insights on what the budgetary trends mean in terms of addressable opportunities for contractors.

For some contractors, is it time to pivot to new government market sectors? What are places to avoid? What are the places to be? Finally, Bjorklund outlines the next steps in the process and how Congress may respond.