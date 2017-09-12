Digital transformation in the federal government

(This show originally aired June 6, 2017)

This week Gregg Mossburg, senior vice president at CGI Federal, joins “Off the Shelf” for a wide-ranging discussion on digital transformation in the federal market.

Mossburg shares his insights on how digital transformation is bringing efficiency, effectiveness and value to agency operations. He explains how digital transformation brings multiple technologies, interaction models and “as a service” capabilities together to fundamentally changing the way agencies do business.

Mossburg also shares the nine digital competencies for successful digital transformation initiatives. Finally, he shares lessons learned in identifying the right partners to support digital transformation initiatives.